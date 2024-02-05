Turkey's new central bank governor stresses tough monetary policy to tackle inflation

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, Fatih Karahan, the newly appointed governor of the Turkish Central Bank, affirmed a resolute commitment to implementing a stringent approach to monetary policy. Karahan stated on Sunday that his team is unwavering in its determination to adhere to a strict monetary stance until inflation levels align with the bank's goals. This declaration comes as part of the governor's first official statements since assuming office.



Karahan outlined the bank's proactive strategy, emphasizing a vigilant monitoring of inflation expectations and pricing behaviors. The central focus is on closely tracking key economic indicators to ensure that inflation remains within the target range. The governor highlighted the readiness of the central bank to take decisive action in the face of any deterioration in inflation expectations, underscoring the institution's dedication to maintaining stability in the country's economic landscape.



The emphasis on a strict monetary policy reflects the Turkish Central Bank's commitment to addressing the persistent challenge of inflation, a key concern for economic policymakers. As the new governor takes charge, his statements signal a proactive and vigilant stance, demonstrating a preparedness to intervene as needed to steer inflation towards the desired levels outlined by the central bank's objectives. The public statements from Governor Karahan set the tone for the central bank's monetary policy direction, aiming to instill confidence in the financial markets and contribute to overall economic stability in Turkey.

MENAFN05022024000045015682ID1107809804