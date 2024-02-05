Scottish Singer Calls For Ceasefire During Grammy Performance.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) CALIFORNIA / PNN /



Scottish singer-songwriter and political activist Annie Lennox has called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during her performance at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, becoming the first artist to make such a statement at a major award show.

In the final moments of her performance of late Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" in an in-memoriam segment at the 66th annual Grammys on Sunday in Los Angeles, Lennox raised one of her fists in the air.“Artists for ceasefire,” the 69-year-old Scottish entertainer shouted to the crowd.

“Peace in the world,” she said as an image of O'Connor displayed in the background.

Fans around the world celebrated the artist and cheered her for making a bold statement and honoring O'Connor, who was known for speaking up for the rights of Palestine.

Several other celebrities joined on the calls for peace in Gaza on the Grammys red carpet. The members of Boy genius wore pins with the logo for Artists Call for Ceasefire Now, the name of a petition sent to US President Joe Biden and signed by numerous musicians and actors.

The petition includes high-profile figures including Jennifer Lopez, Joaquin Phoenix, Janelle Monáe, Dua Lipa and more.

Esperanza Spalding showed her support for Palestine as well by wearing a kaffiyeh.