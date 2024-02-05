Day 122 Of Genocide: Israeli Artillery Continue To Bomb Areas In Gaza.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN/



Israeli occupation artillery Monday dawn bombed various areas of the Gaza Strip, especially the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis, on the 122nd day of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Local sources said that Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip is subjected to continuous bombardment by occupation artillery, especially the western area, including the neighborhoods of Al-Amal, Al-Katiba, Sheikh Nasser, and Al-Qaizan, in addition to the southern area leading to the city of Rafah.

They added that the occupation forces continue to besiege Al-Amal and Kamal Nasser hospitals in the center of the city of Khan Yunis, as the Israeli drones opened fire on citizens in the area.

The Israeli artillery also continued to bomb large areas east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, coinciding with targeting Nuseirat camp with several artillery shells.

The occupation warships fired heavy machine guns towards the shore of Gaza City.

In an infinite toll, the number of Palestinians killed as a result of the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip for the 122nd day rose to more than 27,365, the majority of whom were women and children, in addition to 66,630 wounded, while more than 8,000 are still missing under the rubble and on the roads, as Israeli forces prevent ambulance crews from reaching them.