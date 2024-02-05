Swiss Hospitality School Closes After Measles Outbreak

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The EHL campus will remain closed from February 3-18 due to several cases of measles, it announced on Saturday on its website.

Since mid-January, six students have contracted measles and about 20 others have had symptoms.

+ Hospitality business school expands its campus – and outlook

Following the instructions of the Vaud cantonal doctor, the EHL campus in Lausanne had to be closed, it announced.

“We have a responsibility to take all possible measures to limit possible spread, and after careful consideration, closing the campus is the best guarantee of this,” said the head of the EHL Group, Markus Venzin.

+ 'The Swiss hotel industry has survived crises and become resilient'

The students staying on campus during the closure will mainly be housed in dormitories, and teaching will continue online.

The cantonal health department has now ordered a check of the measles vaccination status of all students, staff and teachers on campus.

The EHL recommends all students and employees to check their vaccination status and, if necessary, get vaccinated and limit social interactions in the coming days, especially with people at risk.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infectious disease. It is transmitted via droplets when infected people cough or sneeze, for example. Infected people usually first have fever, a cough, a runny nose or inflammation in the nose and throat, followed by a rash. One in ten people affected have complications. Measles can be prevented with two doses of vaccine.

Founded in 1893, EHL has been ranked the number one hospitality management school for the past five years by QS World University Ranking.