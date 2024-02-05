Aircraft Oxygen Systems Market To Reach $7.37 Billion By 2028 – Surging Air Travel Demand Elevates Global Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Oxygen Systems Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global aircraft oxygen systems market is poised for unprecedented growth, with projections indicating a significant rise from its current value of $5.33 billion in 2023 to an estimated $7.37 billion by 2028.

The comprehensive report on the aircraft oxygen systems market highlights the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, pinpointing a host of factors likely to stimulate this surge, including the increase in long-haul flights, rapid advancements in oxygen storage solutions, and a substantial growth forecast in the air travel sector. The anticipated market growth is further accelerated by a shift towards enhanced safety regulations and the implementation of innovative technologies.

Key Findings:



Revenue growth in the aircraft oxygen systems market is propelled by increased aviation safety regulations and a heightened focus on passenger and crew safety.

An uptick in long-haul flights and the expansion of global aircraft fleets catalyze demand for state-of-the-art oxygen systems.

Technological advancements and product innovation remain pivotal trends shaping market trajectories.

The rise in air passengers, expected to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, serves as a primary growth driver for the industry. North America stands as the largest regional market for aircraft oxygen systems in 2023, with projected sustained growth.

The in-depth analysis covers critical market segments, including passenger oxygen systems and crew oxygen systems – each dissected to reveal the impact of emerging trends and technological advancements. Market segments are thoroughly evaluated across different aircraft types, such as narrow-body, wide-body, very large-body, and regional aircraft, ensuring a thorough understanding of various components and delivery technologies.

Amid the forecast period, the sector is expected to see robust growth, bolstered by an influx of new aircraft and a discernible emphasis on lightweight and sustainable designs. Further, the sector benefits from continuous flow, diluter demand, and pressure demand oxygen delivery systems that cater to a broad spectrum of end-users, ranging from commercial and military aviation to private and cargo carriers.

In-depth market research also shines a spotlight on prominent players in the field, underscoring their role in driving innovation and bringing new oxygen solutions to market. Companies are recognised for their efforts to innovate, not only creating advancement within the industry but also enhancing safety and efficiency for air travel worldwide.

Designed for industry leaders, stakeholders, and decision-makers, the latest report on the aircraft oxygen systems market is poised to be an invaluable resource for those looking to navigate the complexities of the market dynamics and leverage the growth opportunities presented in the current global economic landscape.

The full report delves into precise statistics, market sizes, regional shares, and detailed segments to provide a conclusive and holistic view of the sector, giving readers a solid foundation to formulate informed strategies and make data-driven decisions.

Companies Profiled



Aviation Oxygen Systems Inc.

Adams Rite Aerospace Inc.

Cobham Limited

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Essex Industries Inc.

Precise Flight Inc.

Technodinamika JSC

Safran S.A.

Air Liquide S.A.

Aerox Aviation Oxygen Systems

B/E Aerospace Inc.

BASA Aviation Ltd.

East/West Industries Inc.

RTX Corporation

Ventura Aerospace Inc.

AVOX System Inc.

Meggitt plc

Rostec State Corporation

Worthington Industries Inc.

AerCap Holdings N.V.

Avolon

Air Lease Corporation

SMBC Aviation Capital

BOC Aviation

Puritan Bennett Corporation

3M Company

Securaplane Technologies Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

WestAir Gases & Equipment Inc. Tyco International plc



