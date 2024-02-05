Enteral Feeding Devices Market Demand To Hit USD 7.3 Billion By 2033 | Globally At 6.67% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ongoing advancements in enteral feeding device technology have resulted in more efficient and user-friendly products. Improved pump accuracy, reduced risk of complications, and enhanced patient comfort have contributed to the market's growth. New York, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market, the global Enteral Feeding Devices Market size is forecasted to exceed USD 7.3 Billion by 2033, with a promising CAGR of 6.67% from 2024 to 2033. A medical tool known as an enteral feeding device is utilized to administer nutrition to individuals who are incapable of consuming solid food orally, face difficulties in swallowing, or need additional nutritional support. Enteral feeding involves the delivery of nourishment through the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, encompassing organs such as the mouth, stomach, and other digestive components. Download a PDF Sample before buying@ request-sample/ Key Takeaway

Based on type, the market is divided into enteral feeding tubes, enteral feeding pumps, percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy device, enteral syringe and others. Among these, the enteral feeding tube contributed the most to the market.

By application the market is segmented into gastroenterology, cancer, neurological disorder, and others. The primary contributor to the market in 2023 was the cancer segment.

As far as age group is considered, the market is bifurcated into adult and pediatric. Adult age group remained the leading segment in the market in 2023. When classified on the basis of end users, the segments observed in the market are home care, hospitals and ambulatory care centers. Hospitals maintained a stronghold on the market in 2023. Factors affecting the growth of the Enteral Feeding Devices market

Increasing prevalence of premature birth has accelerated the growth of the market.

Additionally, congenital genetic disorders often require infants to be tube-fed. This further aids in the process of market expansion.

One of the main challenges faced by the market is the installation and mechanical complications involved. While this issue can be resolved to some extent with careful monitoring, the threat of mortality may affect the market negatively. Developing healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing countries presents the market with a plethora of opportunities. Top Trends in the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Ongoing developments in technology, such as smart pumps and improved tube designs, aim to enhance the safety and efficacy of enteral feeding.

Increasing emphasis on designing devices that prioritize patient comfort, ease of use, and mobility, contributing to better patient outcomes and compliance.

Growing preference for home care settings, leading to an increased demand for enteral feeding devices designed for home use, promoting patient convenience and reducing healthcare costs.

A trend towards personalized enteral nutrition, tailoring feeding regimens to individual patient needs, considering factors like age, medical condition, and nutritional requirements.

Incorporation of data-tracking features and connectivity options in enteral feeding devices to monitor patient progress and improve healthcare providers' ability to manage treatment plans.

Increasing healthcare infrastructure and awareness in emerging economies, leading to a growing market for enteral feeding devices. Development of specialized nutritional formulas catering to specific medical conditions, ensuring a more targeted approach to enteral nutrition. Market Growth The growth of the market is driven by the prevalence of neurological disorders and chronic conditions such as cancer. Additionally, expansion in the enteral nutrition sector, a rising geriatric population, and an increase in cases of malnutrition are expected to contribute to market expansion. However, stringent governmental regulations and the inadvertent movement or misplacement of tubes, potentially resulting in unintended disabilities or fatalities, pose obstacles to market growth. Macroeconomic Factors The enteral feeding devices market's macroeconomic factors include population demographics, with a rising aging population driving demand. Economic indicators, such as per capita income, influence affordability and healthcare spending. Technological advancements and healthcare infrastructure development impact market growth. Government policies and reimbursement frameworks also play a pivotal role, affecting market accessibility and adoption. Additionally, global health concerns, especially the prevalence of chronic diseases and neonatal mortality rates, contribute to the market's trajectory. Regional Analysis In the global enteral feeding devices market, North America emerged as a significant contributor, holding a substantial share of 35.2% . The market is further divided into regions, including North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Within North America, the United States dominates with the largest market share for enteral feeding devices. This can be attributed to several factors, including the advanced healthcare system, the presence of major market players, modern healthcare infrastructure, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as oral cancer, strong agreements with healthcare organizations, and the availability of new products, all contributing to the anticipated growth of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market. Notable growth is expected in the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa during the forecast period. Europe holds the second-highest market share, driven by factors like a high geriatric population and favorable reimbursement policies. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate, characterized by a high incidence of cancer and other gastrointestinal diseases, elevated rates of preterm births, and a growing number of hospital admissions. Explore the strategic advantages our report holds for your business. Request a brochure to find out more #inquiry Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 3.8 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 7.3 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 6.67% North America Revenue Share 35.2% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

The global health challenge of high neonatal mortality has elevated concerns regarding preterm births worldwide. Adequate nutrition is crucial to support the optimal growth of preterm infants. These infants must develop the ability to coordinate essential functions like swallowing, sucking, and breathing, which is vital for the delivery of bolus nutrition and human milk through enteral nutrition.

In addition to preterm births, infants may also be affected by congenital and rare genetic disorders. Tube feeding becomes a necessity for certain genetic disorders, such as Prader-Willi Syndrome. The enteral nutrition devices market is experiencing a surge in revenue, driven by the increasing demand for these devices to meet the specific nutritional needs of infants and neonates facing these health challenges.

Market Restraints

The utilization of enteral feeding systems presents notable challenges, including difficulties in initial setup, mechanical complications, clinical concerns, and nutritional issues. These issues contribute to increased healthcare expenses. While a majority of these challenges are relatively minor, it's worth noting that certain enteral feeding-related issues can pose significant risks.

Market Opportunities

The enteral feeding device market experiences a positive boost from the expanding healthcare sectors in various emerging economies like Brazil, India, South Africa, and China. Factors such as the rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing per capita incomes, elevated patient volumes, and heightened awareness among individuals contribute to the drive to enhance healthcare industries in these countries.

Report Segmentation of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Product Type Insight

Under the category of Product Type, the market is divided into Enteral Feeding Pumps, Enteral Feeding Tubes, Enteral Syringes, and other miscellaneous items. Enteral pumps are employed for gradual and extended tube feeding. The enteral feeding tube segment dominated the market, securing the highest revenue share. This tube facilitates the absorption of liquids into the stomach through a tube.

Application Insight

In terms of application segmentation, the market can be categorized into Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Oncology, and Gastroenterology. The dominant share in the enteral feeding market was captured by the cancer segment. Enteral tube feeding serves as a supportive approach for supplying nutrition to patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy for head and neck cancer.

Age Group Insight

In 2023, the adult age group category dominated the market with a global revenue share of 81.4% . A report published in NCBI highlights that between 70% and 80% of pregnant women encounter nausea and vomiting. In such cases, enteral nutrition is utilized to prevent adverse outcomes, including fetal intrauterine development limitations, premature births, and maternal dehydration.

End-Use Insight

The end-user segment of the enteral feeding devices market is categorized into home care settings, hospitals, and ambulatory care settings. Hospitals emerged as the primary market share holder with a market share of 54.1% . Within hospitals, various departments, including cardiology, dermatology, neurology, orthopedics, and others, now incorporate the use of enteral feeding devices.

Recent Development of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market



In September 2023, Cardinal Health launched Kangaroo OMNITM Enteral Feeding Pump in the US. The Kangaroo OMNITM stands out as the inaugural and sole attitude-independent enteral feeding system in the United States. Specifically engineered to dispense thick, homogenized, and blended formulas, it offers a unique and versatile solution for enteral nutrition needs. In October 2023, EnteraLoc, a first-of-its-kind closed loop enteral feeding system, was granted OTC Designation by the FDA. With this approval, patients can benefit from increased accessibility and availability of treatment.

Market Segmentation

By Type



Enteral Feeding Tubes

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Device

Enteral Syringe Others

By Application



Gastroenterology

Cancer

Neurological Disorder Others

By Age Group



Adult Pediatric

By End Users



Home Care

Hospitals Ambulatory care Centers

By Geography

North America



US Canada

Europe



Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

Emerging key players in the enteral feeding devices market are actively pursuing diverse strategic initiatives to advance their businesses in foreign markets. Many companies within the market are prioritizing the expansion of their current operations and research and development (R&D) facilities. Additionally, businesses operating in the enteral feeding device market are adopting strategies such as the development of new products and portfolio expansion through investments, mergers, and acquisitions. Moreover, several key players are shifting their focus towards various marketing strategies. This includes efforts to raise awareness about natural ingredients, a move that is contributing to the growth of their targeted products.

Market Key Players



Cardinal Health Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co.

Vygon SA

Abbott Nutrition

Avanos Medical Inc.

Amsino International Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

ALCOR Scientific Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Applied Medical Technology Inc. Other Key Players

