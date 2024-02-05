Innovating Security: The Expanding Horizons Of GPS Trackers In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The GPS tracker industry celebrated another successful year in 2023, marked by a noteworthy transformation in its application areas. Moving beyond its conventional focus on vehicle tracking, this year saw a significant shift towards the widespread popularity of personal trackers and asset trackers. This diversification in GPS tracker usage highlights a growing recognition of the technology's versatility beyond vehicular applications. The surge in demand for personal trackers underscores the increasing importance individuals place on tracking their own well-being or that of their loved ones, while the adoption of asset trackers demonstrates the broader spectrum of industries leveraging GPS technology for efficient asset management and protection. These trends indicate a dynamic landscape where GPS trackers are becoming integral across various aspects of personal and asset tracking.Embracing Convenience: The Popularity of GPS Trackers with Built-in BatteriesGPS trackers, available in various product types, are distinguished by factors such as their connection to the vehicle and network connectivity. Notably, GPS trackers equipped with built-in batteries have exhibited higher sales compared to alternatives like OBD ports or direct attachment to the car battery. This preference is attributed to their ease of handling and the versatility of placement within the vehicle, with GPS trackers featuring a magnetic back panel attracting more customers than OBD and external battery-connected products.Thriving Success: Remarkable GPS Tracker Sales Performance in 2023In comparison to previous years, there has been a remarkable increase in active subscriptions among GPS tracker users, reflecting a substantial surge in the number of individuals incorporating GPS trackers into their lives over a short period. The global GPS tracking device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2028, reaching a market size of USD 9 billion by 2032 from USD 2.9 billion in 2022. This trend underscores the broadening spectrum of applications for GPS trackers, extending beyond traditional uses like vehicle and fleet tracking. The expanding user base attests to the versatility and effectiveness of GPS trackers, finding relevance in diverse fields, including but not limited to asset protection, indicating a growing recognition of the multi-faceted utility of GPS trackers in addressing a wide array of tracking and security needs across various industries.Diverse Applications Drive Surge in Security System Sales: Beyond Theft PreventionWhile the surge in security system sales cannot be solely attributed to theft prevention, it remains a significant contributing factor. The growth stems from the diverse applications of security systems in asset protection, offering individuals the opportunity to safeguard their valuables at a relatively low cost. For instance, the prevalent issue of baggage loss in airports globally can be mitigated by using a GPS tracker security device, significantly enhancing the chances of retrieval compared to relying solely on filing a complaint with airport authorities. PAJ GPS , a renowned European brand known for its GPS trackers, serves a global customer base. They have shared some compelling stories about their pet trackers, highlighting the profound impact these devices have on pet owners worldwide. According to these testimonials, the pet tracker from PAJ GPS has emerged as a significant boon, offering peace of mind and enhanced safety for beloved pets, underscoring the practical and emotional benefits of GPS technology in everyday life.Versatile Solutions: The Wide-ranging Applications and Positive Impact of GPS TrackersThe evolution of GPS trackers has traversed numerous phases, expanding their functionality beyond mere location tracking. These trackers now offer a range of integrated alerts, including vibrational alerts, driver recognition alerts, car engine ignition alerts, geo-fencing, and speeding alerts. The versatility of these alerts extends beyond their traditional applications, marking a transformative shift in the industry. Notably, the adaptability of GPS trackers to both moving and stationary objects sets them apart as a unique security element. The combination of compact size and robust functionality within these devices enhances their effectiveness, making them a distinctive and indispensable tool in various security applications.

