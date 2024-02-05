Neology Appoints London-Based Transportation And Infrastructure Industry Expert, Steven Norris, To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Steven Norris MA (Hons), FICE, FILT, FIHT, FRICS, joins the Neology Board of Directors to provide strategic guidance on international growth goals.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neology, Inc. a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility today announced that Steven Norris joins the Neology Board as its newest non-executive Director. Norris brings 40+ years of experience in transportation and infrastructure and has a successful record as an executive and non-executive director of public and private companies in both the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA).Notably in his career, Norris was appointed to Minister in the Department of Transport with a special responsibility for London by Prime Minister Sir John Major. He served in that capacity from 1992 to late 1996 and his achievements in office include delivering the commencement of London's Jubilee Line Extension - which opened up East London and laid the ground for the London 2012 Olympics - and taking the Elizabeth Line project through Parliament in 1995 which led to its eventual opening in 2022; within a year of its opening, it became the UK's most used railway.Since his retirement, Norris writes on transportation and infrastructure and is featured on UK TV and radio. He serves as advisor or Chair of various public and private Boards, including Chair of the UK's National Infrastructure Planning Association, and Commissioner of the UK's Independent Transport Commission. Norris holds an Honorary Doctorate from the University of East London. He is currently President of ITS-UK, the UK branch of the Intelligent Transport Systems global network.“We are honored to count Steve among Neology's Board Directors,” says Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman & CEO.“Neology and our customers will benefit from his international perspective on the future of mobility and how Neology can continue to create outstanding customer and traveler experiences.”“Across the world, governments are seeing road fuel taxes falling as electric vehicles gain ever greater market share,” says Steve Norris, Neology Board Director.“Road user charging is clearly inevitable and tolling technology is at the heart of that. I'm delighted to be joining Neology, whose approach to innovation and technology delivery is world class and hugely impressive.”

