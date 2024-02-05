Safyr For SAP BW By Silwood Technology Achieves SAP® Certification For Integration With SAP Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Silwood's Safyr for SAP BW has achieved SAP certification for its latest release which includes support for SAP HANA Calculation Views as related to BW Objects

- Nick Porter, Technical Director, Silwood TechnologyASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Silwood Technology Limited today announced that its market leading metadata discovery product, Safyr for SAP BW , has achieved SAP® certification for integration with SAP applications.Safyr for SAP BW integrates with SAP BW/4HANA® and SAP BW® to enable improved confidence in data and faster data discovery for data transformation projects which include SAP data. In addition the latest version for Safyr for SAP BW now delivers support for HANA Calculation Views that form the basis of other objects in an SAP BW/4HANA, or SAP BW on HANA system."This latest SAP Certification for Safyr for SAP BW/HANA continues our history of proven integration with SAP's BW products." said Nick Porter, Founder and Technical Director of Silwood Technology. "It is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to provide the best metadata discovery experience to customers who rely on SAP's BW products and who need to be able to optimize the value of their SAP BW and BW/4HANA systems in enterprise data transformation projects."Safyr customers experience a significant reduction in the time and cost of metadata discovery and analysis as well as decreasing the demands on SAP technical specialists.Being able to rapidly access, understand and exploit metadata in large, complex and highly customized applications such as SAP BW/4HANA is a critical task in the delivery of enterprise data transformation and compliance projects. Safyr is the leading software product for achieving this quickly, accurately and economically.Data professionals use Safyr to enhance the business' trust in enterprise data by exploiting the metadata sourced from their SAP BW/4HANA applications in data governance, data migration and analytics projects.Safyr for SAP BW's main functionality includes:- Harvesting of business and technical metadata from SAP BW/4HANA and SAP BW applications.- Support for HANA Calculation Views that form the basis of other objects in SAP BW/4HANA, or SAP BW on HANA systems.- Full suite of metadata search, analysis, and curation features.- Integrations with leading data governance and catalog solutions, data modeling tools and technical formats.Safyr is available from the SAP Store here:SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for Safyr for SAP BW, Version 8 integrates with SAP applications including SAP BW/4HANA.About Silwood Technology LimitedSilwood Technology is the leading supplier of self-service metadata harvesting software products for Enterprise Application Packages including SAP S/4HANA, SAP ECC, SAP BW/4HANA, SAP BW, SAP MDG, SAP SuccessFactors HXM, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Siebel.Silwood Technology's product, Safyr® supports customers and partners who need to accelerate the delivery of complex data governance and other critical data and information management transformation projects.Representative customers include BASF, ATB Financial, Hewlett Packard, VW, Twitter, Henny Penny, Aldi, Centrica and many others in virtually all vertical sectors.Silwood partners include Collibra, Alation, Precisely, Informatica, Quest, Zeenea, Solidatus, Idera and more.To learn more about Silwood Technology please visit []( )# # #SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.For more information, press only:Roland BullivantSilwood Technology Limited...

Roland Bullivant

Silwood Technology Ltd

+44 1344 876553

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube