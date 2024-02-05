Cochlear Implants Market Outlook 2031: Key Vendors, Growth Factors And Market Share Forecast Offered In Latest Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cochlear Implants Market Size

A cochlear implant is a small and complex electronic device which helps patients who are deaf or hard-of-hearing get a sense of sound.

BURLINGAME, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Cochlear implants are surgically implanted electronic devices that provide a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf or severely hard of hearing. Cochlear implants bypass damaged portions of the ear and directly stimulate the auditory nerve. They allow people who are deaf or hard of hearing to receive and process sound.Market Dynamics:Rising prevalence of hearing loss is a key factor driving growth of the cochlear implants market . According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 5% of the global population has disabling hearing loss as of 2015. Untreated hearing loss can negatively impact language development, education, and social well-being of the affected individual. Cochlear implants help overcome these challenges and improve the quality of life of people with hearing impairments. Technological advancement is another factor fueling the market. Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative products with improved sound quality and connectivity features to enhance user experience. For example, in December 2020, MED-EL introduced the first 4G compatible cochlear implant system, which allows wireless connectivity via smartphone and Internet.

Major Keyplayers Included in the Report:Valtronic, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Cochlear Ltd. , MED-EL Medical Electronics., Oticon Medical, Demant A/S, The Cochlear Implant Group, Sonova and Ear Technology Corporation

Rising Number of Hearing Loss Disability Cases Worldwide is Major Driver for Cochlear Implants Market Growth

The growing number of hearing impairment cases globally due to noise pollution, genetic factors and age-related hearing loss is a major market driver for cochlear implants. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), over 5% of the global population has disabling hearing loss while over 430 million people worldwide have hearing loss needing rehabilitation. Studies suggest the number of people with disabling hearing loss is expected to increase to over 700 million by 2050. This has increased the demand for cochlear implant procedures significantly. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding treatment options like cochlear implantation among patients is encouraging more people to opt for the procedure.Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Better Reimbursement Policies Aid Market ExpansionRising disposable incomes and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations have led to increased healthcare spending globally. Governments in many countries are also focusing on offering better reimbursement coverage for expensive procedures like cochlear implants to make it affordable for more people. For instance, national health insurance programs in countries like the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France etc. provide partial to full reimbursement for cochlear implant surgeries. This has boosted the accessibility and adoption of cochlear implants worldwide. The market is further augmented by favorable industry regulations and initiatives by hearing aid manufacturers and cochlear implant centers to promote their solutions.High Procedure and Device Costs Pose Significant ChallengeCochlear implant surgery and subsequent rehabilitation require huge investments, which make the treatment unaffordable for a large underprivileged population globally. The surgery alone costs anywhere between $40,000 to $100,000 without including the expenses of the external components, mapping sessions, hearing therapy and service plans. Replacing the external parts that have day-to-day wear and tear also adds to the overall costs. Furthermore, cochlear implants may not be suitable for those with additional disabilities or complex inner ear malformations. This calls for alternative and more affordable solutions like hearing aids, which remain a major restraining factor restricting broader market coverage.Growing Geriatric Population Present Remunerative OpportunitiesThe senior consumer segment forms the major user base for hearing aids as well as cochlear implants. With a rising life expectancy and aging baby boomer demographics globally, the 65+ population is set to double to over 1.5 billion by 2050. As hearing loss is directly linked to older age, this demographic shift will drive a simultaneous rise in hearing impairment cases. With more elderly people seeking improved quality of life, bionic solutions like cochlear implants will witness higher acceptance. This demographic transition coupled with better access and awareness presents profitable prospects for industry players going forward.Advancements in Implant Technology to Expand Cochlear Implant UsageMajor technological enhancements are expanding the scope of cochlear implantation. This includes the development of hybrid and electro-acoustic stimulating implants compatible with residual hearing. MRI-safe passive implant designs offer improved compatibility with diagnostic scans. Binaural and bilateral cochlear implantation techniques help in spatial hearing. Miniaturized external speech processors and waterproof accessories enhance compatibility with active lifestyles. Integrated sound processors in smartphones allow discreet and customizable hearing support. Such innovations make cochlear implants a viable option for wider application beyond profound deafness. 