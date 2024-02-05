EQS-News: RENK Group AG / Key word(s): IPO

RENK Group AG and Triton initiate private placement

05.02.2024 / 07:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RENK Group AG and Triton initiate private placement of RENK Group AG shares and aim for listing on February 7, 2024

Private placement of RENK Group AG shares held by the selling shareholder Rebecca BidCo S.à

r.l. to institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process

Shares of the RENK Group AG will be offered at a price of EUR 15 per share

The private placement will include up to 30,000,000 shares held by the selling shareholder Rebecca BidCo S.à

r.l., including potential over-allotments

Free float of up to 30%, including potential over-allotments, at an expected placement volume of approximately EUR 450 million

The bookbuilding process is expected to take place today and tomorrow (February 5 and 6, 2024) First day of trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (prime standard) is planned for February 7, 2024



Augsburg, February 5, 2024 – Today, RENK Group AG and its shareholder Rebecca BidCo S.à

r.l., a holding company majority owned by the“Triton V” fund belonging to the investment firm Triton, together with the consortium of banks decided to offer existing shares of the selling shareholder to institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The issue consists of a total of up to 30,000,000 shares, thereof 26,956,522 existing ordinary bearer shares with no par value and 3,043,478 additional ordinary bearer shares with no par value from an over-allotment in connection with the greenshoe option. Following the listing, Triton will continue to hold the majority of the shares of RENK Group AG. Assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, free float amounts to up to 30%, creating a liquid market for shares of the RENK Group AG. The total placement volume amounts to EUR 450 million, assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option. As part of the private placement, KNDS N.V. (KNDS), a leading European defense company founded in 2015 through the merger of Krauss-Maffei-Wegman (KMW) and the French defense company Nexter Systems, and Wellington Management Company LLP, one of the world's largest privately held asset managers, on behalf of accounts for which Wellington Management and/or its affiliates acts as investment advisor, will subscribe to shares worth EUR 100 million and EUR 50 million, respectively, as cornerstone investors. In addition, the selling shareholder and KNDS entered into an agreement, allowing KNDS to appoint a member of the supervisory board once, and to have the option to acquire additional shares to reach a total shareholding of up to 25% plus one vote of shares of the company from the selling shareholder at a share price above the Placement Price at a later point in time after the listing. Amongst other products, KNDS manufactures one of the worldwide leading battle tanks, Leopard 2, for which RENK supplies the transmissions. The investment of KNDS into the RENK Group AG will further support the strategic international growth of RENK, strengthening its market position.“With KNDS, another strong and long-term committed investor joins us, convinced of RENK's capabilities and strategy. The longstanding, trusted business relationship with KNDS as one of our key customers lays the foundation for a successful future. We look forward to taking the next step together," stated Susanne Wiegand, CEO of RENK Group AG. The bookbuilding process is expected to take place today and tomorrow (February 5 and 6, 2024). RENK Group AG shares are expected to be traded on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (prime standard) starting February 7, 2024, under the Ticker Symbol R3NK. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan act as Joint Global Coordinators in connection with the transaction. COMMERZBANK, in cooperation with ODDO BHF, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, and UniCredit support the transaction as Joint Bookrunners. Crédit Agricole CIB, Mizuho, and SEB are Co-Lead Managers.

About RENK Group AG Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical drive solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad product portfolio RENK Group AG serves in particular customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2022, RENK Group AG generated revenue of EUR 849 million. For further information, please visit:

About Triton Founded in 1997 and owned by its partners, Triton is a leading European mid-market sector-specialist investor. Triton focuses on businesses that provide important goods and services in the Business Services, Industrial Tech, Healthcare, and Consumer sectors. Triton has over 200 investment professionals across 11 offices and invests through three complementary“All Weather” strategies: Mid-Market Private Equity, Smaller Mid-Cap Private Equity, and Opportunistic Credit. For further information:

RENK Group AG Contact
Günther Hörbst

Head of Group Communications and Marketing

...

+49 160 5347 450
Ingo Schachel

Head of Investor Relations

...

+49 160 9062 5916

Triton Contact
Anja Schlenstedt

...

Persons considering such an investment should consult an authorized person who specializes in advising on such investments. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation regarding the offer. The value of the Shares may fall or rise. Potential investors should consult a professional adviser as to the suitability of the placement for the person concerned. Günther Hörbst

Head of Group Communications and Marketing

...

+49 160 5347 450

