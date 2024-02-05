PM Modi Unveils Development Projects Worth Rs 11,600 Crore In Assam

(MENAFN- KNN India) Guwahati, Feb 5 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a slew of development projects worth Rs 11,600 crore in Assam on Sunday.

The projects, a mix of state and centrally funded initiatives, were unveiled at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Among the notable projects is the Kamakhya temple corridor, allocated Rs 498 crore, and the construction of a six-lane road from the new airport terminal in Guwahati, with a budget of Rs 358 crore.

Additionally, the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards, costing Rs 831 crore, and the establishment of a new sports complex in Chandrapur, with an investment of Rs 300 crore, were announced.

The second phase of 'Asom Mala' roads was kick-started by the Prime Minister, encompassing the upgrade and construction of 43 new roads along with 38 concrete bridges, involving a total investment of Rs 3,414 crore.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, a project valued at Rs 3,250 crore.

Furthermore, foundation stones were laid for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital (Rs 578 crore) and the Unity Mall in Guwahati (Rs 297 crore).

The Prime Minister inaugurated two four-lane roads – one from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur (Rs 1,451 crore) and another from Dolabari to Jamuguri (Rs 592 crore).

Having arrived on Saturday evening, PM Modi spent the night at the Koinadhara State Guest House in the city.

During a meeting with the BJP's state core committee, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, and other party leaders discussed party affairs, as reported by a senior official.

(KNN Bureau)