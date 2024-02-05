From Job Seekers To Job Creators: Gujarat CM Lauds Startup Impact

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Feb 5 (KNN) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted on Saturday that the startup ecosystem established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the youth of the country from job seekers to job providers.

Speaking at the Vejalpur Startup Festival, Patel emphasised that PM Modi views the youth not only as voters but believes in their potential and actively works towards their development.

"When PM Modi launched Startup India, Digital India, and Make in India, people might not have fully understood the purpose behind them. But today, after 10 years, the change is in front of us. PM Modi created an entire ecosystem to help budding entrepreneurs," Patel said.

Referring to a recent news article, Patel noted that startups in Gujarat alone have generated nearly 48,000 jobs in a year.

Highlighting PM Modi's vision, Patel recalled the Vibrant Gujarat Summit launched in 2003, which played a pivotal role in placing the state on the global map when India was not globally competitive.

PM Modi, according to Patel, recognises the increasing youth power beyond the context of voters. Instead, the focus is on their development, and the government works towards empowering them.

Crediting the conducive policies of the state government, Patel asserted that even less-educated youth can engage in business seamlessly.

The Vejalpur Startup Festival, organised by MLA Amit Thaker, aimed to provide a platform for budding entrepreneurs and startup founders in the constituency.

(KNN Bureau)