Three Arrested For Moral Policing At Karnataka's Panambur Beach

(MENAFN- IANS) Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka) Feb 5 (IANS) Karnataka Police arrested three persons on Monday in connection with a case of moral policing and harassment of a couple reported from Panambur Beach on the outskirts of Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to police, the incident took place at the Panambur Beach on the outskirts of Mangaluru city.

The couple, a man from Kerala and a woman from Bengaluru were visiting Panambur Beach.

The accused, allegedly attached to the 'Ram Sena' waylaid them and questioned why they were together as they belong to different religions.

Panamburu police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. Later, after the Preliminary Enquiry, they were arrested.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident and further investigation is on.

