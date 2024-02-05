ANAROCK Raises About INR 200 Cr (USD 25 Mn) Funding From 360 ONE Asset

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Funds to be deployed into Firm's overall business growth and industry-leading Proptech platforms

Collaboration to create further value for ANAROCK customers in fast-growing Indian real estate sector New tech development to leverage Indian real estate potential to surpass USD 1 Tn by 2030

ANAROCK , a leading Indian independent real estate consultancy, has announced an investment of ~INR 200 Cr (USD 25 Mn) from 360 ONE Asset Management Limited (earlier known as IIFL Asset Management) (360 ONE Asset), one of India's largest alternate asset managers and part of the 360 ONE group, a wealth and alternates-focused institution with more than USD 54 Bn assets under management. This investment will enable ANAROCK to enhance its tech infrastructure, accelerate its expansion, and introduce new innovations to bolster its leadership position in the Indian real estate services space.



ANAROCK Receives 200 Cr. Investment from 360 ONE Asset





Commenting on this partnership, Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK , said,“We are delighted to have 360 ONE Asset as our first equity investor. This investment will go a considerable way in keeping ANAROCK at the forefront of the industry by fuelling further innovation and growth. The capital has been earmarked for faster business expansion and fine-tuning our proprietary Proptech platforms, which have proved to be game changers for our real estate marketing capabilities. We will continue to explore new high-growth business opportunities.”





"This is by far the most opportune time to expand our reach and services,” says Puri .“The Indian real estate sector is expected to account for 10-13% of India's GDP by 2025, from its existing share of 7%. We project strong and sustained growth for the industry over the next decade, with its potential market value surpassing USD 1 Tn by 2030. ANAROCK will lead the market with upgraded AI/ML technologies to accelerate our developer clients' residential inventory sales.”





Sameer Nath, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Venture Capital & Private Equity at 360 ONE Asset, said,“We are delighted to be the first equity investor for ANAROCK. In ANAROCK, we observe a top-class management team, premier marketing and advisory capabilities and a clear leader in India's large and growing real estate services sector. We have also been impressed by the tech infrastructure and innovative platforms being built by the company. We look forward to partnering with Anuj, Rohin and the entire ANAROCK team in the next phase of their exciting growth journey.”





“Our partnership with 360 ONE Asset is the result of months of strategic planning, as we were seeking a partner who shares our commitment and passion for innovation in the real estate consulting and technology space,” said Rohin Shah, Director & Co-Founder - ANAROCK .“This collaboration will significantly leverage our 30 years of experience in the Indian real estate market and accelerate our pursuit of innovative and market-leading real estate solutions for our clients. Our key focus will remain research and technology-driven marketing and sales of real estate across all major sectors acting for developers, investors, and occupiers.”





Founded in 2017 by Anuj Puri, former Chairman and Country Head of one of India's prominent international real estate consultants, and Rohin Shah - Managing Director of UK-based Marylebone Asset Management, ANAROCK has become the leading independent real estate consultancy in India and the Middle East. ANAROCK provides industry-defining technology-driven solutions.





The partnership with 360 ONE Asset will mirror the economic and financial growth of India across all real estate sectors.





About ANAROCK

ANAROCK is a leading independent real estate services company with a visible presence across India and the Middle East. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales on behalf of its clients.





Over the last six years, ANAROCK has expanded from being a residential-focused organization to complementary sectors including retail, commercial, hospitality, logistics & data centres, industrial and land. The firm also specialises in strategic advisory, investment banking, research & valuations and offers app based flexible workspaces and society management services. ANAROCK has developed proprietary technology that is adopted across all its businesses.





ANAROCK has a team of over 2,200 experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major markets in India and the Middle East.





About 360 ONE Asset



360 ONE Asset Management Limited (“360 ONE Asset”), earlier known as IIFL Asset Management Limited, is one of India's largest alternate asset managers with overall alternates AUM and public market mandates of more than USD 8 Bn as on 31 Dec 2023. 360 ONE has a leading Venture Capital and Private Equity platform with USD 3 Bn AUM as on 31 Dec 2023. This platform extends from early stage to late stage VC to growth equity to pre-IPO investments, with a focus on technology, financial services, healthcare and consumer sectors. This unique private market platform enables 360 ONE Asset to partner with founders and participate in a company's life cycle over a longer period of time.





