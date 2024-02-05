Egypt, Tunisia Discuss Cooperation In Health Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met with the Ambassador of Tunisia to Egypt, Mohammed bin Youssef, on Sunday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the health sector.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that the Tunisian ambassador conveyed the greetings of Ali Al-Murabit, the Tunisian Minister of Health, and praised the close relations between the two countries in all fields.

He also said that the ambassador delivered an official invitation to the Egyptian minister for a working visit to Tunisia.

Abdel Ghaffar said that the meeting addressed the exchange of experiences in the field of medical tourism, as Tunisia is one of the leading countries in providing the latest techniques of treatment with seawater. He said that Tunisia has more than 50 hospitals and centers for this purpose and receives patients from Europe and Germany.

The Tunisian ambassador said that his country will provide Egypt with all the information and data about the hospitalization and seawater treatment centers in Tunisia so that the Egyptian side can see what has been achieved and develop a vision for development according to the latest technologies applied globally.

Abdel Ghaffar said that the meeting also discussed enhancing the cooperation between the two sides to achieve integration in the field of the pharmaceutical industry so that they can open joint markets in Africa and Francophone countries, enhance the exchange of experiences, and provide medicine on a large scale.

He added that the Minister of Health directed to review the memorandums of understanding signed in this regard and to reactivate the joint technical committee to achieve the objectives of cooperation, whether in the field of medical tourism or pharmaceutical industries.

The minister also directed to prepare for his upcoming visit to Tunisia and to form a working group of specialists in medical tourism, as well as a team of heads of pharmaceutical companies, to identify the aspects of cooperation that would serve the health sector in Egypt.