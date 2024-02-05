Israeli administration tackles labor shortages by recruiting 65K foreign staffs

(MENAFN) In response to the attack by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7, the Israeli government has announced plans to recruit 65,000 workers from India, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan. This initiative aims to resume construction work that had been disrupted when the government expelled approximately 72,000 Palestinian workers for security reasons following the attack.



Before the security incident, around 72,000 Palestinian workers were actively engaged in construction projects across Israel. However, their expulsion led to a significant labor vacuum, with nearly half of the construction sites shutting down due to the shortage of workers. To address this challenge, the Israeli Ministry of Housing has confirmed that about 20,000 foreign workers remain in Israel, but the current workforce is insufficient to sustain ongoing construction projects.



A spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Housing highlighted the impending arrival of new groups of foreign workers in the coming weeks. This strategic move is part of the government's efforts to mitigate the risk of a housing unit shortage, which could potentially drive up real estate prices. The decision to introduce workers from India, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan comes at a time when interest rates are on the decline, emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring the continuous progress of construction activities and maintaining a stable housing market.



The move not only addresses immediate labor shortages but also underscores the government's proactive approach to sustaining economic activities and infrastructure development amid challenging circumstances. The influx of foreign workers is positioned as a crucial step in preventing disruptions to the construction sector and averting potential repercussions on the housing market in Israel.

