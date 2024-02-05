Pilot project in Germany sees 45 firms tested for 4-day workweek

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, 45 companies in Germany have come together to embark on a major pilot project, experimenting with a workweek reduced to four days instead of the conventional five. An integral aspect of this initiative is the commitment to maintaining employees' existing salaries even as they transition to the shorter workweek. Spearheading this project is the career consulting company "Intrapreneur," which announced that the majority of participating companies are set to initiate this model this month. Notably, 15 percent of companies have already implemented the four-day workweek at the onset of the new year, while an additional 20 percent are gearing up to make the transition on the first of March.



The "Intrapreneur" company revealed that more than half of the companies involved in this pioneering effort have employee counts ranging from 10 to 49. The information technology sector leads the way, representing 14 percent of the participating companies, while both handicraft and industrial institutions each account for 6 percent.



It is noteworthy that supporters of this initiative in Germany are collaborating with the "International Four-Day Week" organization, a global non-profit dedicated to advocating for a shorter workweek. The organization has successfully extended the project's reach to several other countries. In a move to add a scientific dimension to the project, the University of Münster in Germany is actively cooperating, as participating companies adopt the 100-80-100 model. This novel approach involves completing 100 percent of the workload within 80 percent of the time while ensuring employees receive their full pay, marking a significant departure from the traditional workweek structure. The initiative signifies a paradigm shift in the way companies approach working hours, aiming to enhance employee well-being and productivity while maintaining financial stability.

