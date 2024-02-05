IATA reveals major recovery in air travel in 2023, nearing pre-pandemic levels

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed that the global air travel industry continued its recovery in December 2023, making significant strides towards pre-pandemic levels. The data indicated a substantial increase in total air travel traffic for the year, measured by passenger revenue per kilometer, with a remarkable surge of 36.9 percent compared to the previous year, 2022.



For the entire year 2023, global passenger traffic demonstrated a robust rebound, achieving 94.1 percent of pre-pandemic levels witnessed in 2019. December 2023 alone saw a 25.3 percent increase in total passenger traffic compared to the same month in 2022, reaching an impressive 97.5 percent of the levels recorded in December 2019. The fourth quarter of 2023 showcased a remarkable recovery, with air travel traffic hitting 98.2 percent of the figures reported in the same period in 2019.



International travel, a significant component of the aviation industry, experienced a notable upswing in 2023. The data revealed a substantial growth of 41.6 percent in international travel traffic compared to the previous year, with levels reaching 88.6 percent of those observed in 2019. In December 2023, international travel traffic increased by 24.2 percent compared to the same month in 2022, reaching an impressive 94.7 percent of the levels recorded in December 2019. The overall performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 mirrored this upward trend, hitting 94.5 percent of the figures reported in the same quarter in 2019.



Domestic travel also witnessed a commendable recovery in 2023, posting a notable increase of 30.4 percent compared to the previous year. Remarkably, domestic travel traffic for the entire year surpassed pre-pandemic levels, standing at 3.9 percent higher than the figures recorded in 2019. In December 2023, domestic traffic registered a 27.0 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year and was 2.3 percent higher than the traffic observed in December 2019. The fourth quarter of 2023 showcased a resilient domestic air travel sector, recording a 4.4 percent increase compared to the same quarter in 2019. The overall findings underscore the industry's substantial recovery and resilience as it continues to make significant strides towards normalization.

