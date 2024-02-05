Israeli Occupation Continues Bombardment Of Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza, Palestine:The Israeli occupation artillery continued to bomb areas across Gaza Strip on Monday, especially the cities of Deir Al-Balah and Khan Yunis, on the 122nd day of the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip.

Local sources told Palestinian news agency (WAFA) that Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza Strip, has been subjected to continuous bombardment by the occupation artillery for hours, especially the western area, including the neighborhoods of Al-Amal, Al-Katiba, Sheikh Nasser, and Al-Qaizan, in addition to the southern area leading to the city of Rafah.

The occupation forces continue to besiege Al-Amal and Kamal Nasser hospitals in the center of Khan Yunis, as the Israeli drones opened fire on citizens in the area, the sources added.

The Israeli artillery also continued to bomb large areas east of the city of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, coinciding with targeting the Nuseirat camp with several artillery shells.

Meanwhile, the occupation warships fired heavy machine guns towards the shore of Gaza City, WAFA added.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has so far claimed the lives of more than 27,365 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children, and left at least 66,630 wounded. More than 8,000 are still missing under the rubble or left on the roads as the occupation forces prevent ambulance crews from reaching them.