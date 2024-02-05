Exxonmobil Qatar, QTF Launch Promotional Activities Ahead Of Blockbuster Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Officials from ExxonMobil Qatar and Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF) gathered at Villaggio to kick off promotional activities for the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2024. The tournament will take place at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on February 19 - 24.

ExxonMobil Qatar Strategic Relations Vice President and Public and Government Affairs Manager Rashid Al Khayareen, QTF Secretary General Tariq Darwish Zainal, and Tournament Director Karim Alami inaugurated the activities that will be open to the general public from February 1-25.

In addition to Villaggio, there will also be two stands located in Doha Festival City and Souq Waqif.

All three locations will include a puzzle table and a game of score ball, in addition to a motion sensor game of tennis Tetris at Villaggio and Doha Festival City.

“The promotional activities we launch ahead of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open with our partner Qatar Tennis Federation mark the start of the countdown to the tournament,” said Dominic Genetti, President and General Manager for ExxonMobil Qatar.“They're a lot of fun and engaging.”

“The tournament is regarded among players and tennis fans as an important and wonderful event that they look forward to. We're proud that it has become bigger and better year after year and that it is a world-class sporting event that is hosted in Qatar. We're excited about this year's event and 2025 when the Qatar ExxonMobil Open will become an ATP500 event,” he added.

“The Qatar ExxonMobil Open has a rich history of crowning some of the greatest champions in the game. We're honored to continue that legacy and provide a platform for the next generation of stars to shine. Our top priority is creating a tournament where players can showcase their talent in a safe and respectful environment. Sportsmanship and fair play are at the heart of everything we do at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open,” said Zainal.

“The Qatar ExxonMobil Open has always been an event for the whole family, and we want to keep it that way. This means we don't only want to offer our audience world-class tennis with as many top players as possible, but also an attractive program of entertainment with numerous off-court attractions,” said Alami.

ExxonMobil Qatar has also planned three competitions for its social media followers on Instagram and X. The first is a trivia competition giving followers the chance to win exciting prizes. The second is a competition to win a t-shirt signed by tennis players. Participants will need to follow exxonmobil_qaon Instagram or X, like posts announcing the competition and tag two friends to enter a draw to win. The third and final competition is a photo competition. To participate, followers are required to take a photo at the tournament and post it on Instagram or X using the hashtag #CaptureQEMO2024, and tag @exxonmobil_qa to enter a raffle and win valuable digital gifts.

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open is one of two ATP Tour events held in the Middle East and has been selected by players as the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year on five occasions (2015, '17, '19, '21-'22). Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have won multiple titles at the event.

The tournament will once again bring together some of the world's top players to compete for the trophy and a share of the prize money. Confirmed participants include Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, and Karen Khachanov.

Tickets for the six-day event are available to the public online at , as well as at various locations across Doha.