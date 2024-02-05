Athlete Workshops Underway At Doha 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first in a series of interactive athlete workshops at the World Aquatics Championships has been held as a major emphasis is placed on athlete health and development at Doha 2024.

British open water swimmer Amber Keegan and Jamaican swimmer Alia Atkinson were the keynote speakers at the first Athletes Workshop of the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024, with the workshops now becoming a core part of the World Championships program as a spotlight is shone on the importance of athlete development and mental health.

The first workshop on 'how to manage emotion before and during competition' saw athletes from a number of federations run through a series of interactive presentations on understanding, recognising and dealing with emotions.

The Athlete Workshop continue throughout the seventeen days of competition as athlete health and development is put at the forefront of the Championships experience.