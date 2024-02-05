Ministerial Meeting Discusses GCC Cooperation In Agriculture

Qatar participated in an extraordinary ministerial meeting of Agricultural Cooperation Committee of GCC held virtually yesterday. Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah represented Qatar at the meeting, which discussed a range of topics pertaining to the joint Gulf action in agriculture and food security fields.

