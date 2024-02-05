Chief Of Staff Participates In Second Meeting Of IMCTC Defense Ministers Council

Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit participated in the second meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), which was held in Riyadh. The meeting discussed a host of important topics, with the aim to strengthen the efforts of the IMCTC and intensify joint action in combating terrorism.

