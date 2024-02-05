Qatar Cancer Society Funded Treatment For 1,360 Patients In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) covered treatment costs for 1,360 patients, amounting to approximately QR12,725,000 during 2023, said QCS Chairman Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani.

This support was extended to both adult patients at the National Centre for Cancer Care and Research and children at Sidra Medicine.

This initiative aligns with the charity's unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive care for cancer patients in Qatar. It reflects the implementation of directives from the wise leadership to realise the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, aiming for Qatar to remain at the forefront in the field of cancer care. Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani emphasised the organisation's dedication to supporting cancer patients and fulfilling its role in the community.

In addition to financial assistance, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani highlighted sustainable programmes that offer psychological support to patients and their families. These programmes include“Our Children are Gold,”“Your Smile is Our Life,”“I am a Survivor. I Will Inspire You with My Story,”“Together We Can” support groups, and“Community Participation.” These initiatives aim to empower, advocate, and reactivate the role of cancer patients in society. Discussing the latest cancer statistics in Qatar, the chairman referred to a report from the Qatar National Cancer Registry, affiliated with the Ministry of Public Health. The report revealed that in 2019, 2,525 new cases of cancer were recorded.