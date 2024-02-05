Al Khulaifi, UN Chief's Personal Envoy Discuss Sudan Peace, Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan H E Ramtane Lamamra.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in Sudan, and ways to halt the fighting in various regions, as well as the support for resolving disputes peacefully. The two sides emphasised the necessity to protect civilians and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's stance that calls for a permanent cessation of military conflict and subsequent engagement in broad negotiations involving all Sudanese political forces, in order to achieve a comprehensive agreement and lasting peace that fulfils the aspirations of the Sudanese people for stability, development, and prosperity.