Qatar University Commemorates World Cancer Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The world commemorates World Cancer Day on February 4 each year, aiming to educate the international community about the prevalence of cancer and correct misconceptions surrounding it. On this occasion, the College of Health Sciences and the College of Dental Medicine at Qatar University (QU) professors shed light regarding awareness and preventive efforts against cancer, as well as advancements in research and technology, emphasising the challenges faced by cancer patients.

In a statement on this occasion, Prof. Kamran Ali, Acting Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the College of Dental Medicine, stated:“QU's College of Dental Medicine has employed a multifaceted strategy to contribute to cancer prevention, focusing on raising public awareness about the risks and recognising oral cancer.” He pointed out the research and publications in leading scientific journals and clinical services at Hazm Mebaireek Hospital Dental Academic Health System in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

Prof. Randa Abidia, Professor of General Dentistry at the College of Dental Medicine, remarked:“Prevention and early detection of oral cancer are fundamental topics in the curriculum of QU's College of Dental Medicine. Students receive intensive education and clinical training on risk factors associated with the disease and early detection of oral cancer. Faculty members and students collaborate to organise awareness campaigns on the risk factors, prevention, and early detection of oral cancer on World Cancer Day. The College of Dental Medicine also provides professional development workshops on prevention and early detection of oral cancer for dentists working in primary healthcare centers in Qatar and dentists in general.”

Prof. Faleh Tamimi, Professor of Restorative Dentistry, emphasised the importance of examination, prevention, and early detection to minimise the impact of the disease.“Regular visits to the dentist provide an optimal opportunity for early detection of oral cancer, as dentists are trained to identify signs that may raise suspicion of the disease, leading to direct referral to a specialist. It is also important to make efforts to raise public awareness about the risk factors of oral cancer through media campaigns and social media.”

Noha Barhom, Learning Support Specialist at QU, highlighted the significance of tobacco and alcohol consumption as major risk factors for oral cancer. Individuals should refrain from smoking and consuming alcohol in all its forms. Smokers and alcohol consumers should seek support from specialised clinics to quit smoking and alcohol consumption. Encouraging youth to get vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV) is also crucial, as it is a risk factor for oral, throat, and cervical cancers.

Dr. Wisam Nabeel Ibrahim, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Sciences at the College of Health Sciences, underscored the role of unhealthy dietary habits in increasing the risk of cancer. He emphasised the importance of choosing foods rich in nutrients and avoiding unhealthy foods, including processed foods and carbonated beverages. He warned about the impact of consuming unhealthy foods on inflammation and oxidative stress, creating a conducive environment for the growth of cancer cells. Dr. Wisam stressed the need for a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables to enhance the body's defences.