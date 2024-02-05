Two African Ministers Visit Shafallah Center

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women, Children and Special Groups of the United Republic of Tanzania H E Dr. Dorothy Gwajima (MP), and Zanzibar Minister for Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children Riziki Pembe (MP) visited the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities yesterday.

During their tour of the center with Shafallah Center's CEO Maryam Saif Al Suwaidi, the two ministers were briefed about the services offered to persons with mental disabilities and autism in terms of special education and rehabilitation to have a more independent life and maximise their integration into society.