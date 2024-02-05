Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Will Not Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP Today. Here Is Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Jailed Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh will not take oath as Rajya Sabha MP today i.e. on 5 February. This comes as Rajya Sabha Chairman has refused to allow him to take oath as MP and said that the matter is currently with the Privileges Committee, news agency ANI has reported on Saturday, the Rouse Avenue court had allowed Singh to take oath as MP. Singh has been arrested and charge-sheeted in the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case. On 22 July 2023, Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha due to 'repeatedly violating the directions of the chair'.Also Read: 'BJP asks us to join...': Arvind Kejriwal says AAP won't bow down amid MLA poaching rowSpecial Judge M. K. Nagpal allowed Sanjay Singh's request to allow him to take oath in judicial custody. He withdrew the plea, seeking interim bail to attend the ongoing Parliament session and to take the oath. It was submitted that he has to appear before a court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on February 7.The court also extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh till 17 February.

Also Read: 'PM Modi's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal': Delhi CM to skip 5th ED summons in excise policy caseOn October 4, Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). ED had told the court that Sanjay Singh was part of the conspiracy to collect kickbacks from liquor groups in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 allegedly had close relations with now approver Dinesh Arora, who allegedly introduced accused Amit Arora to Sanjay Singh. Dinesh Arora was in regular touch with Sanjay Singh. This has been proven by an analysis of Call Detail Records. Singh allegedly received proceeds of crime of ₹2 crore, stated the ED. ED earlier claimed that Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption lawsED had previously searched a number of locations, including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh's close associate, Ajit Tyagi and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy. In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP year, ED filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has so far undertaken over 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognizance of a CBI case that was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor CBI inquiry was recommended based on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.(With inputs from ANI)

