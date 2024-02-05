Tencent fires more than 120 workers for disrespecting anti-fraud rules

(MENAFN) Chinese internet giant Tencent has made headlines by announcing the expulsion of over 120 individuals last year for violating its anti-fraud regulations, with accusations ranging from corruption to theft. Renowned globally as a major player in the technology sector, Tencent's dominance in China is notably bolstered by its widely-used WeChat application, encompassing messaging, online payment, and social networking functions, present on almost every smartphone in the country.



The move to crack down on internal misconduct was prompted by Tencent's founder, Pony Ma, who, in 2022, expressed shock at the level of corruption within the company and pledged to address the issue, as reported by official media outlets. In 2023, Tencent documented over 70 violations of its Code of Conduct.



A recent statement from Tencent revealed that more than 120 individuals were dismissed from the company, and nearly twenty were reported to authorities for their involvement in various violations, including corruption and theft. Notably, the expulsions included employees from Tencent's PCG branch, responsible for content publication such as news, sports, and movies. Additionally, individuals from the medical services division faced similar actions, showcasing Tencent's commitment to maintaining ethical standards across diverse sectors, including its pioneering role in telemedicine applications in China.



The severity of the consequences for breaches is evident in the case of an employee accused of "stealing property," who received a four-year prison sentence and a fine of 100,000 yuan (approximately 12,900 euros), according to the official statement. With a workforce exceeding 100,000 employees, Tencent's decisive actions underscore the company's commitment to upholding integrity and combating internal misconduct, sending a strong message about the zero-tolerance stance on fraudulent activities within the organization.

