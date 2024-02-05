Kerala Budget 2024: 'If Centre Continues To Neglect, Kerala Has Plan B', Says FM KN Balagopal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister KN Balagopal during his budget speech on Monday (Feb 05) said that the Central government is pushing Kerala into economic sanctions. Lashing out at the Centre, Balagopal said that the neglect towards the state is on par and there is a conspiracy to destroy the Kerala model in development.

Kerala Budget 2024: Chinese model will be adopted for state's development, says FM KN Balagopal

The Finance Minister said, "Kerala's plan B will be implemented to deal with central neglect. Kerala's rail development has been neglected in the central budget. But Kerala will not back down from development activities. Attempts are being made to take advantage of the welfare pensioners. Conspiracies are going on to destroy the Kerala model of development based on the welfare state concept. "

The Finance Minister said that the state has managed to achieve much to the dismay of anti-Kerala elements. Rs 3 lakh crore development will be implemented within the next three years. Several big projects including Vizhinjam will be completed. A new generation of investment models will be adopted. More investments will come in the CIAL model.

KN Balagopal stated in his budget presentation speech that plans to turn Kerala into a medical hub will be speeded up.

He also said

that the Chinese model will be adopted for development. The finance minister said that Kerala could adopt the development model adopted in China in 1970. A development zone will be brought for this. A special development zone will be brought to include non-resident Malayalis.



