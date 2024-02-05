Karnataka: PSI, Constable Faces Harassment Charges For Sending Obscene Messages To College Student At Gadag

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The PSI Nikhil Kumar Kamble and Constable Shankar Nalkar, both stationed in Gajendragada taluk in Gadag, Karnataka, are now under investigation for alleged harassment and sending explicit messages to a college student.

The victim, whose identity remains confidential, reported that she had been relentlessly harassed by the accused police officers. Despite blocking their numbers, the officers continued their inappropriate advances using different phone numbers, even making veiled threats regarding her family.

The student, visibly distressed, lodged a complaint accusing the officers of mental torture, detailing the obscene and indecent messages sent via WhatsApp. Disturbingly, messages allegedly included invitations to engage in sexual activities, accompanied by claims that the police would handle her family's financial needs.

The victim took her grievances to the local media, alleging that the accused officers would frequently visit her father's home, often under the influence of alcohol, pretending to offer assistance. She made a serious allegation, claiming they would coerce her into bed during these visits.

PSI Nikhil Kumar Kamble, already suspended for dereliction of duty in August of the previous year, denies any involvement in the alleged harassment. "I don't know who the student is who has complained against me. I don't know why they are mentioning my name. I have nothing to do with this," he stated.

Thousands of female students from neighbouring villages regularly visit Naregal town, intensifying public demand for senior officials to address the issue promptly to maintain law and order in the community. Concerns have been raised about the potential motives behind the officers' actions, prompting an urgent need for a thorough investigation.

In response to the public outcry, Superintendent of Police (SP) BS Nemagowda assured that a departmental inquiry had been initiated against the accused officer and staff. He pledged an impartial investigation, ensuring appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against the culprits.

