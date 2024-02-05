'Fighter' Box Office: Hrithik-Deepika's Film Mints Rs 175 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' grossed Rs 175 crore in India in 11 days. On Sunday, February 4, the picture witnessed a significant increase in revenue.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film 'Fighter' enjoyed a remarkable second weekend at the box office.



The film witnessed a significant increase in attendance on Saturday (February 3) and Sunday (February 4).

In only 11 days, 'Fighter' has exceeded the Rs 175 crore milestone in India and is currently on track to reach the Rs 200 crore level.

The picture earned a lot of love and appreciation from both the audience and reviewers.



'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand, was released in theatres on January 25. The airborne actioner caught the audience's interest.

After a weekday downturn, 'Fighter' rebounded in terms of box office collections. On Sunday (February 4), the film is expected to have grossed roughly Rs 13 crore net in India.

This is a great indicator of the film's theatrical run.

Siddharth Anand directed 'Fighter', which is based on a tale he co-wrote with Ramon Chibb.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor play the main characters in the first episode of the aerial actioner.