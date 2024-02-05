(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The U.S. commercial greenhouse market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$837.885 million in 2028, from US$645.128 million in 2021

A commercial greenhouse is a controlled environment designed for the cultivation of plants, vegetables, flowers, and other crops. It provides optimal conditions for plant growth and allows for year-round production, independent of external weather conditions. Consumers' increasing demand for fresh produce year-round, regardless of seasonal limitations, has driven the growth of commercial greenhouses in the US.



The strong presence of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region accelerates the market expansion by diversifying their offerings by sourcing unique greenhouse-grown products that appeal to niche markets and attract discerning consumers. For example, the retail sales of organic fresh fruits and vegetables reached $19.2 billion in 2021 as per the USDA data. Further, according to the Organic Trade Association, conventional and natural food stores and chains account for 88 percent of organic sales.

The growing preference for environmentally friendly food and an increasing desire for fully organic produce is a key factor propelling the U.S. commercial greenhouse market growth. For instance, organic food sales in the United States increased by a record 12.8% to $56.6 billion in 2020 according to the Organic Trade Association's 2021 Organic Industry Survey. Additionally, as per the same source, fresh organic vegetable sales increased by approximately 11% to $18.2 billion. Over 6% of food sold in the United States wascertified organic.

According to the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) report 2021, greenhouse tomatoes and lettuce-protected culture areas grew by 23% and 28% respectively in 2019. The presence of major supermarket and hypermarket retail chains in the U.S. also supports the growth of the commercial greenhouse market. Furthermore, the rising demand for local food is making commercial greenhouses a possible method for harvesting both greens as well as flowers and ornamentals, thus positively impacting the growth of the commercial greenhouse market in the country.

Growing demand for sustainably grown food coupled with booming healthy lifestyle adoption is one of the major drivers of the commercial greenhouse market growth in the U.S. Additionally, strict regulations like FFDCA (Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act), ESA (Endangered Species Act), and FQPA (Food Quality Protection Act of 1996) in the U.S. regarding the use of pesticides are also augmenting the demand for commercial greenhouses to grow plants and crops sustainably and efficiently.

There are other factors as well that are driving the growth of the market such as the changing consumer preferences followed by the introduction of enhanced crop management. Consumers are increasingly seeking fresh, locally grown produce that is available year-round. In this regard, greenhouses are considered imperative in providing a controlled environment that enables consistent and high-quality production of a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, even in the off-season. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies such as hydroponics, vertical farming, automated climate control systems, and data-driven decision-making has significantly boosted the efficiency and productivity of greenhouse farming. These technologies enable better resource utilization and streamline operations

Atlas Manufacturing Inc. offers quality commercial greenhouse accessories at an affordable price. The company's "Super Arch Gutter" Super Arch Freestanding" series provides superior structural strength, is equipped with an "EZ Roll-Up Curtain System" and are majorly used during snow load applications. It has a well-established presence in major Central US regions namely North & South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Texas among others. The company is eying major growing markets in the US such as cannabis/hemp production and ornamental horticulture to improve its market presence. Key Attributes:

