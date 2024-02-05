Chengdu Night Tour Of Jinjiang, Showcasing Immersive Tourism Experience To The World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On February 2nd, Times Square in New York was illuminated with the premiere of the "Chengdu Welcomes You" promotional video, marking a significant moment for Chengdu's introduction to the global stage. This campaign showcases the vibrant city of Chengdu, located in the heart of China, to an international audience, highlighting its special blend of historical richness and modern dynamism. The video's debut in one of the world's most iconic locations underscores Chengdu's global appeal and its readiness to embrace visitors from around the world.Captivating NightscapesThe promotional video presents viewers with impressive night scenes of Chengdu, bringing to life the city's electrifying atmosphere after dark. Through vivid imagery, it captures the essence of Chengdu's rich history intertwined with its modern urban vibrancy. The night scenes, from the tranquil banks of the Jinjiang River to the bustling streets filled with the glow of lanterns, have captivated both New Yorkers and tourists alike, drawing them into the allure of Chengdu.Chengdu's legacy stretches back over 3000 years, a testament to its enduring significance in both cultural and economic spheres. The city, once described by Marco Polo as a hub of grandeur, continues to hold its place as a pivotal cultural and economic center. Its strategic location along the Jinjiang River has historically facilitated connections with the rest of the world, allowing Chengdu to thrive as a beacon of trade and cultural exchange.A Festival of Culture: Chengdu's Spring Festival CelebrationsLooking ahead to the 2024 Spring Festival, Chengdu is set to host a series of cultural events that promise to showcase the city's rich traditions and contemporary innovations. These festivities are an open invitation to global tourists, offering a firsthand experience of Chengdu's warm hospitality and diverse cultural landscape. The Spring Festival in Chengdu is not just a celebration of the Lunar New Year but a showcase of the city's ongoing dialogue between its ancient roots and its forward-looking aspirations.In ancient times, the land of abundance relied on the Jinjiang River to avoid the "difficult heaven" Shu road and connected with the world. Now, the new Chengdu expects to "meet" the world again with the Spring Festival urban cultural activities.Recently, Chengdu launched 2024 Spring Festival series of urban cultural activities,invite the tourists walk to the streets of Chengdu。

