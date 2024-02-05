Chen & Nowzari LLP Announces 'No Recovery, No Fee' Policy: A Commitment To Fight For Justice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Reinforcing the dedication to fighting tirelessly for its clients' rights, without the financial risks typically associated with legal battles.

USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chen & Nowzari LLP, a leading law firm specializing in workers' compensation, reaffirms its commitment to advocating for injured workers across California. With over 20 years of experience, the firm underscores its dedication with a 'No Recovery, No Fee' policy, ensuring accessible and risk-free legal services for all.Serving various locations including Los Angeles, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside, Anaheim, Palmdale, San Diego, and Victorville, Chen & Nowzari LLP is a local law firm with a broad reach. The firm takes pride in its community-centric advocacy, providing personalized legal solutions that resonate with the specific needs of California's diverse clientele.“At Chen & Nowzari LLP, we pride ourselves on customer service. Our mission is clear: Chen & Nowzari LLP fights for all benefits owed to our clients. We believe in fighting for all benefits owed to our clients without adding the burden of upfront legal fees," says Cyrus Chen, Esq., Managing Attorney at Chen & Nowzari LLP.Chen & Nowzari LLP's approach is characterized by transparent communication, ensuring clients are informed at every stage of their case. The firm's seasoned attorneys, proficient in multiple languages including English, Mandarin Chinese, Farsi, and Japanese, bring a wealth of expertise and cultural sensitivity to their practice.Clients seeking legal representation in workers' compensation cases can expect responsive, experienced, and personalized legal support from Chen & Nowzari LLP. The firm's proven track record and commitment to excellence have established it as a trusted name in California's legal landscape.For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact Chen & Nowzari LLP at +1 (949) 888-9807 or visit or send an email to ...About Chen & Nowzari LLPChen & Nowzari LLP renowned for its customer-centric approach, has been a trusted legal ally since its foundation. The firm specializes in a broad spectrum of legal areas, offering personalized and effective legal solutions. With a focus on constant improvement and client satisfaction, Chen & Nowzari LLP is poised for continued growth and success in the legal sector.

Cyrus Chen & Nema Nowzari

Chen & Nowzari LLP

