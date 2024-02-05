Grammy 2024 Awards: Miley Cyrus Rocks Stage In Silver Attire

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus won wins her first ever Grammys. Sets the stage on fire with an electrifying performance of 'Flowers'. She also won the award for Best Pop solo performance
Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus won wins her first ever Grammys. Sets the stage on fire with an electrifying performance of 'Flowers'. She also won the award for Best Pop solo performance
Miley Cyrus wins her first ever Grammy this year
She won the award for the 'Best Pop solo performance'
She won the award for 'Flowers'
Miley Cyrus previously walked the red-carpet in a golden see-through dress but wears a silver cut-out dress for her performance
Oprah Winfrey too sang and danced to 'Flowers' joyfully
Her single 'Flowers' premiered last year January on 13th 2023
MENAFN05022024007385015968ID1107809599
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.