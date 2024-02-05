Grammy 2024 Awards: Miley Cyrus Rocks Stage In Silver Attire

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus won wins her first ever Grammys. Sets the stage on fire with an electrifying performance of 'Flowers'. She also won the award for Best Pop solo performance

Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus won wins her first ever Grammys. Sets the stage on fire with an electrifying performance of 'Flowers'. She also won the award for Best Pop solo performance

Miley Cyrus wins her first ever Grammy this year

She won the award for the 'Best Pop solo performance'

She won the award for 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus previously walked the red-carpet in a golden see-through dress but wears a silver cut-out dress for her performance

Oprah Winfrey too sang and danced to 'Flowers' joyfully

Her single 'Flowers' premiered last year January on 13th 2023