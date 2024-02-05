               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Grammy 2024 Awards: Miley Cyrus Rocks Stage In Silver Attire


2/5/2024 4:00:51 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus won wins her first ever Grammys. Sets the stage on fire with an electrifying performance of 'Flowers'. She also won the award for Best Pop solo performance



First Ever Grammy

Miley Cyrus wins her first ever Grammy this year

Award Category

She won the award for the 'Best Pop solo performance'

Performance

She won the award for 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus previously walked the red-carpet in a golden see-through dress but wears a silver cut-out dress for her performance

Grammy's 2024

Oprah Winfrey too sang and danced to 'Flowers' joyfully

Silver attire

Her single 'Flowers' premiered last year January on 13th 2023

