Viral Video: BJP 'Feeds' Honey To Mamata Banerjee’S Photo Over Her Remark On PM Modi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters offered honey to Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamata Banerjee to "sweeten her language" in a symbolic protest against her insulting remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In order "to remind her about the richness of Bengali language," the youth wing of the BJP organised a demonstration in Kolkata and carried copies of Barnaparichay, a well-known primer authored by Iswarchandra Vidyasagar, a 19th-century polymath and state symbol.

In response, the TMC stressed the need for self-introspection for the BJP, alleging that the state's Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and others also spoke about Banerjee in a derogatory manner.

The chief minister allegedly used an offensive word against Modi during her recent dharna demanding the release of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds due to West Bengal.

"We regret Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks about a man of such esteem as Prime Minister Modiji. This is against our legacy and Bengali culture," BJP youth leader Indranil Khan said.

This also contradicts the beliefs of great people like Vidyasagar, who exposed Bengalis to the beautiful language through "Barnaparichay." He further added, "We are placing honey on the CM's lips (in a picture) as a symbolic gesture."

TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh responded to this by stating that although Banerjee has always shown deference to her political rivals, BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari call her a "thief" and disparage national leaders of other non-BJP parties like the Congress.