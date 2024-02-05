Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Ranbir-Alia To Perform

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently travelled to Gujarat with their little munchkin Raha Kapoor for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The Ambanis, one of India's most powerful families, are overjoyed that their son, Anant Ambani, is about to marry his childhood sweetheart, Radhika Merchant.

Since the couple's pre-wedding invitations leaked online, netizens have been eager to see the ceremonies take place.

The pre-wedding celebrations for Anant and Randhika's wedding will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1-3.

Amid this, Bollywood celebs are preparing to join the celebrations.

Ranbir and Alia were sighted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, accompanied by their daughter Raha Kapoor.



According to a fresh report, the couple is expected to perform during the pre-wedding celebrations.

RK Jr's fan club posted a video where they were seen with Akash Ambani at the Ambani mansion in Jamnagar. Apparently, they have arrived at the location to practise for the event.



Talking about the invite that had gone viral, it read,“Over the past 25 years, we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar, and it is the place closest to our heart."

"We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant's wedding festivities.”