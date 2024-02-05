If Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura Are Freed, Will Let Go Of Other Temple Disputes: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, has said that once Kashi and Mathura are peacefully reclaimed, the Hindu community will shift its focus away from issues related to other temples destroyed by foreign invaders, emphasizing a commitment to the country's future.

The remarks came during a press conference held in Alandi on the outskirts of Pune, on the sidelines of religious programmes organized for the 75th birthday celebrations of Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, with the presence of prominent figures like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar.

Govind Dev Giri Maharaj highlighted the historical context, stating that approximately 3,500 Hindu temples had been demolished in foreign attacks. He conveyed a message of unity, stating, "We do not even desire to look at the others if these three temples are freed because we have to live in the future and not in the past." The three temples mentioned are Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura.

Expressing optimism about the possibility of a peaceful resolution, Maharaj urged the Muslim community to support the demand for reclaiming Kashi and Mathura. He emphasized that the issue should not be viewed as a problem between the two communities but rather as an effort to remove signs of past attacks.

"We found a peaceful solution (for Ram Mandir), and since such an era has begun, we are hopeful that the other issues will also be resolved peacefully," Maharaj stated, reflecting on the resolution achieved for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

While acknowledging that many in the Muslim community are ready for a peaceful resolution regarding Kashi and Mathura, Maharaj noted that some opposition exists. He expressed the intention to engage in dialogue and persuasion to ensure a peaceful resolution without creating a non-peaceful environment.