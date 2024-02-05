Grammy Awards 2024: Rapper Killer Mike arrested after 3 trophies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rapper and activist Killer Mike, celebrating three Grammy wins, was arrested after the ceremony. THIS is why he was arrested immediately after the ceremony

Rapper Killer Mike was arrested at the Grammy Awards ceremony after winning three awards, including his first in more than two decades

He shared insights into his evolving perspective, mentioning his earlier involvement in drug dealing and how, at the age of 45, he began rapping about his experiences

Killer Mike's first win at the Grammys came for 'Scientists & Engineers,' recognized as the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song

The winning single featured collaborations with Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane. His third award of the night was for the Best Rap Album, titled 'Michael'

Prior to this year's Grammy success, Killer Mike's last Grammy win was in 2003 for 'The Whole World,' which earned the award for Best Rap Performance