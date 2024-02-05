Total Solar Eclipse 2024: When, Where And How To Watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prepare your telescopes, and mark your calendars! The much anticipated complete solar eclipse of 2024 is on the horizon. From date to time, every detail is included.

The complete solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, will span North America, going over Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

NASA predicts that the complete eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. Observers along the path of totality will see the sun entirely hidden by the moon's shadow.

The eclipse will last three to four minutes for those who are immediately in the line of totality.

According to NASA, Mexico's Pacific coast will be the first site in continental North America to see totality at around 11:07 a.m. PDT.

The total eclipse will occur in Texas around 1:27 p.m. CDT when the moon's shadow advances northeast.

The course will traverse Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire as it runs diagonally across USA.

The eclipse is expected to pass in Maine around 15:35 EDT in the United States before moving into the Maritime Provinces of Canada.

According to the Great American Eclipse, the greatest length will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds in Torreon, Mexico, over double that of 2017.