'Raj Bhavan Involved In My Arrest,' Claims Hemant Soren During Trust Vote

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren addressed the State Assembly on Monday and claimed

Raj Bhavan was involved in his arrest by probe agency Enforcement Directorate. He

said,“For the first time in the history of the country, a sitting chief minister was arrested.”

Currently in ED custody, Soren levelled big charges against the Centre and Governor during his speech. He said the ED arrest was a conspiracy hatched by the Governor and Centre.



Speaking in Jharkhand assembly after being allowed by a PMLA Court to participate in a trust vote for the Champai Soren-headed state government, Hemant Soren called his arrest the "dark chapter in India's democracy". He said,“We have not yet accepted defeat. If they think they can succeed by putting me behind bars, this is Jharkhand where many people have laid down their lives.”

“I have been arrested on charges of 8.5-acre land scam. If they have the courage, then show the documents of the land registered in my name. If it is proved, I will quit politics," he added.

Champai Soren assumed the role of Chief Minister following the arrest of Hemant Soren, who was implicated in a money laundering case linked to a land fraud case.

The ruling coalition comprises the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with a total of 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly. They also have the external support of one CPI(ML)(L) legislator.

Ahead of the trust vote, 37 MLAs from the ruling coalition returned from Hyderabad, where they were reportedly safeguarded against poaching attempts by the opposition. The bus with MLAs from circuit house arrived at Vidhan Sabha along with Chief Minister Champai Soren.

