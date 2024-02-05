               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Grammy Awards 2024: 7 Best Songs Of Shankar Mahadevan


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain triumph at the 2024 Grammys as the reformed fusion band Shakti wins Best Global Music Album for 'This Moment,' marking their comeback after 45 years. 7 best songs of the maestro

Breathless

This iconic song showcases Shankar Mahadevan's ability to sing continuously without a break, and it became a massive hit when it was released

Mitwa (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna)

Shankar's soulful rendition of this emotional track from the Bollywood movie 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' earned him much praise

Maa (Taare Zameen Par)

The emotional and heart-touching song 'Maa' from the film 'Taare Zameen Par' beautifully captures the essence of a mother-son relationship, with Shankar's heartfelt vocals

Yeh Honsla (Dor)

This uplifting and motivational song from the movie 'Dor' is known for its inspiring lyrics and Shankar's powerful singing

Dil Chahta Hai (Dil Chahta Hai)

The title track of the film 'Dil Chahta Hai' is a youthful and energetic song that became immensely popular, thanks to Shankar's dynamic vocals

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (Jhoom Barabar Jhoom)

Shankar Mahadevan's energetic performance in the title track of the movie 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' adds a lively touch to the film

