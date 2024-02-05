'Murder Mubarak': Karisma Kapoor Is Back! To Star In Thriller-Mystery With Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Get ready to witness a confusing mystery as Netflix's

'Murder Mubarak' is on its way. The OTT film combines suspense, comedy, and romance and will be released on March 15. The film, directed by the legendary Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, is a stunning book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's Club You To Death. As secrets and falsehoods emerge, the tale focuses on a variety of suspects, played by an amazing cast.



'Murder Mubarak' announcement video

The cast

This includes actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar, who all expertly conceal their characters' true objectives. Pankaj Tripathi, who plays a nontraditional cop, leads the charge. He enters their world as an outsider, only to discover that there is far more than meets the eye.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, says, "Murder Mubarak is a unique blend of tension and comedy, combining the best of both genres. True to its fascinating title, the picture is riveting and engaging, with a star-studded ensemble cast. We're excited to share another enjoyable film from our successful relationship with Maddock Films. This mystery thriller, directed by Homi Adajania, promises to take the audience on an unforgettable experience!"

Prepare to don your detective hat for Murder Mubarak, which will premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 15.