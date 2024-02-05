Champai Soren-Led Govt Wins Floor Test In Jharkhand Assembly, Gets Support Of 47 Mlas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Champai Soren government in Jharkhand comfortably passed the majority test in Assembly on Monday afternoon, getting 47 votes in the 81-member Assembly. The floor test, held to ascertain the strength of the newly formed government, witnessed the ruling alliance led by Champai Soren confidently crossing the majority threshold.

The successful outcome solidifies the legitimacy and stability of the ruling coalition in the state. Champai Soren became the CM last week following political upheaval in the state.

A special court in Ranchi allowed former chief minister Hemant Soren to take part in the trust vote in spite of the Enforcement Directorate's vehement objections. The arrest of JMM leader Hemant Soren in a land fraud case led to Champai Soren assuming leadership, facing the challenge of securing the alliance's majority in the assembly.

Earlier, the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand had shifted its MLAs to a resort in Hyderabad to prevent poaching. The MLAs returned to Ranchi on Sunday.

With 47 MLAs in the 81-member house, the ruling coalition is made up of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). They also have one CPI(ML)(L) legislator's external support. The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which has three MLAs, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the CPI(ML)(L), which has one member, and three Independents make up the opposition. The BJP has twenty-five MLAs.