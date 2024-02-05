Study underlines bias in judging female CEOs' speech

(MENAFN) The scrutiny faced by women in leadership roles, particularly during Wall Street earnings calls, has come under sharp focus in a recent study conducted by academics from the University of Bergen and Saïd Business School. The examination delved into the ritualistic earnings announcement calls of approximately 2,993 U.S.-listed companies between 2010 and 2019, specifically analyzing a speech pattern known as "Uptalk." Uptalk involves a rise in voice pitch at the end of a statement, a feature commonly observed among women in the English-speaking world.



While earnings calls traditionally involve rigorous analysis of financial metrics and company performance, this study sheds light on an additional layer of evaluation that female executives face—how they present themselves verbally. Despite the ostensibly positive association of Uptalk with traits like friendliness, the research suggests it can also signal uncertainty and, notably, poorer-than-expected earnings.



The study reveals a gendered dynamic in the response to female CEOs' speech patterns during these calls. Male analysts, who predominantly populate the financial landscape, were observed to lower their own voice pitches when responding to Uptalk from female CEOs. The researchers, while raising questions about potential bias, highlight a significant correlation between higher pitch in women's voices and lower-than-expected earnings in the subsequent quarter. Intriguingly, no such relationship was found between the pitch of men's voices and financial performance.



The gendered evaluation extends further, indicating that female executives altered their voice pitch when facing greater financial challenges within their companies or when analysts had previously downgraded stock recommendations. This nuanced study unveils the intricacies of gender bias in the corporate world, specifically illustrating how linguistic nuances in women's speech during earnings calls can impact perceptions of company performance, adding a layer of complexity to the challenges faced by women in executive roles.

