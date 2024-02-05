EQT revives Galderma's IPO plans, looks forward to USD20B valuation

(MENAFN) According to reports from informed sources, Swedish private equity giant EQT is said to be rekindling its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) for Swiss skincare products group Galderma. As per The Financial Times, Galderma is gearing up to undertake its IPO in Switzerland during the first half of this year, with the estimated valuation of the company in the offering reaching around USD20 billion.



Last year, Galderma's owners had initially deferred their IPO plans, citing a crisis of confidence in the banking sector. However, it appears that the company is now revisiting its strategy, signaling a renewed confidence in the market conditions. Notably, following the postponement of its listing on the financial market, Galderma went on to secure approximately USD1 billion through a private placement of shares in June.



EQT acquired Galderma, the skincare products arm of Nestlé, in 2019 as part of a consortium that included the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and B.S.B Investment. This move aligned with EQT's strategic expansion and diversification efforts. The resurgence of plans for a public listing reflects a potentially optimistic outlook for Galderma, driven by the skincare industry's dynamics and market conditions. As the skincare sector continues to witness robust demand, Galderma's IPO could be closely watched for its impact on the broader market and private equity landscape.

