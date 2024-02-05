Why Clients Trust Bay Area Criminal Lawyers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- David Cohen brings expansive experience and skills to Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, growing the firm to be a trusted, reputable San Fransico business.Founded over 30 years ago, Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC is an experienced criminal defense firm serving clients across the San Francisco Bay Area. Led by firm owner and senior attorney David J. Cohen, Bay Area Criminal Lawyers leverages decades of combined courtroom and case experience to provide intensive, yet compassionate representation to each client."A criminal case can truly turn someone's life upside down," said David Cohen. "My team and I are fully committed to guiding our clients through this difficult process. We bring the experience and resources needed to build the strongest possible defense at trial or negotiate for the best possible outcome."As a State Bar of California certified criminal law specialist with extensive trial and appeals history, David Cohen heads a team dedicated to around-the-clock representation. The firm's attorneys collectively have handled over 100 trials and brought proven results across a spectrum of federal and state charges from white-collar financial crimes to violent felony offenses. Supporting them is an experienced staff covering everything from administrative case management to sentencing and post-conviction litigation.David Cohen's Background & ExperienceDavid Cohen has been practicing criminal law in the Bay Area for over 35 years. He began his career on the East Coast after being admitted to the New York State Bar in 1987 and later became a member of the California State Bar when he relocated to the West Coast in 1989. He is certified as a Criminal Law Specialist by the California Board of Legal Specialization – allowing him to provide representation in even the most complex cases.As a former federal public defender, Cohen has personally tried over 75 state and federal criminal jury trials. He has also briefed and argued more than 60 direct appeals, over 25 habeas corpus petitions, and approximately 100 other types of writs over his expansive legal career.Currently, Cohen leverages his in-depth experience as the owner of Bay Area Criminal Lawyers and through governance positions like the CACJ Board of Governors. He mentors a team of dedicated attorneys to deliver the strongest defense for every client.Cohen is driven by a passion for criminal law and provides aggressive representation when clients' freedom is on the line. For over three decades, he has cemented a reputation in the Bay Area for taking on complex fraud and violent felony cases and delivering consistently positive results.Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC TodayOver the past 30 + years, Bay Area Criminal Lawyers has grown to meet the complex demands of the local legal landscape. The firm now includes 2 associate attorneys and an experienced support staff. At any given time, the legal team juggles a large variety of active cases - leveraging constant communication and seamless collaboration to drive results for every client.Bay Area Criminal Lawyers runs three strategically located offices across the Bay Area's northern communities. The main office in San Francisco is close to the city's federal district courthouse. A second office opened in Dublin in 2017 to accommodate cases stemming from Alameda County and the eastern region. The firm's newest location opened in 2022 in Redwood City to conveniently serve clients based in San Mateo County.Reputation and referrals from past clients drive continued growth for Bay Area Criminal Lawyers year over year. The firm's attorneys appear in courtrooms across the Bay Area every week representing individuals charged with criminal offenses. They leverage in-depth knowledge of state and federal laws to expose procedural flaws or evidentiary weaknesses at all stages of prosecution.While the legal team handles diverse criminal matters, Bay Area Criminal Lawyers specializes in fraud and theft defense as well as violent crime cases. Clients facing charges like homicide, battery, domestic violence, gang-related felonies, and more benefit from their unparalleled experience investigating, litigating, and negotiating these complex cases.David Cohen's Ongoing Legal Work & LeadershipAs owner of Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, David Cohen takes an active role in all aspects of the practice while maintaining his dedication to professional development and community leadership.Cohen continually refines his courtroom and negotiation skills by attending seminars focused on the latest criminal defense tactics. He also pursues knowledge in ancillary disciplines like jury psychology and trial technology to equip himself with every advantage for his clients.Beyond his own education, Cohen focuses on elevating other California defense lawyers . He recently completed a term as Chair of the State Bar of California's Criminal Law Advisory Commission. During his involvement since 2014, Cohen contributed numerous pro bono hours reviewing proposed legislation and making recommendations to protect the rights of the criminally accused.Cohen also authors for esteemed legal publications to share his insights from years of criminal litigation with the local legal community. As a contributing editor, he supports James Publishing's Ninth Circuit Criminal Law Reporter and authors a regular column for the California Attorneys for Criminal Justice weekly newsletter.With uncompromising standards for his own ongoing development as well as mentoring the next generation of defense lawyers, Cohen maintains Bay Area Criminal Lawyers' position on the forward edge of criminal lawWhen your freedom, rights, or reputation are on the line, having an experienced attorney by your side makes all the difference. Bay Area Criminal Lawyers leverages over 30 years of combined courtroom experience to build the most strategic defense in even the most complex cases.Schedule a Consultation with Bay Area Criminal Lawyers TodayLed by David Cohen, a dedicated attorney for the criminally accused for over 35 years, Bay Area Criminal Lawyers' attorneys have an intimate understanding of California criminal code and procedure. The team has handled thousands of state and federal cases from initial arrest through trial and appeal to deliver positive outcomes for past clients.Reach out today to schedule your initial consultation and leverage their expansive experience and tenacious commitment to proper representation.

