Ethanol Derivatives Market Outlook, Critical Insights, Trends Analysis, Key Players And Forecast By 2024-2031

Ethanol Derivatives Market

The global ethanol derivatives market size is projected to reach US$ 15.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ethanol Derivatives Market is estimated for 2024 for the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.Market Overview:Ethanol derivatives are widely used products which includes ethyl acetate, ethylene glycol, polyethylene, and others. These products find applications in various end-use industries such as automotive, textile, packaging, and personal care.Market Dynamics:The ethanol derivatives market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period, owing to rising demand from end-use industries such as automotive and packaging. The growing automotive industry is driving the demand for ethylene glycol which is used as antifreeze and coolant. According to OICA, global vehicle production increased from around 65 million units in 2010 to over 95 million units in 2019. Furthermore, growth in the packaging industry is augmenting the consumption of ethyl acetate which is used as a solvent in paints, coatings, and adhesives. The global packaging market size was valued at over $1 trillion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Copy With Global Industry Analysis @Top Key Players are Covered in this Report:★ Archer Daniels Midland Company★ Green Plains Inc.★ POET LLC★ Valero Energy Corporation★ Cargill★ Incorporated★ Pacific Ethanol Inc.★ Flint Hills★ Resources★ The Andersons Inc.★ Greenfield Global★ LyondellBasell Industries N.VMarket Segmentation:By Product Type:★ Ethyl Acetate★ Ethylamines★ Ethylene★ Ethyl Ether★ Ethyl Chloride★ Other Ethanol DerivativesBy End Use Industry:★ Pharmaceuticals★ Paints & Coatings★ Food & Beverages★ Personal Care & Cosmetics★ Agrochemicals★ Plastics & Resins★ Other IndustriesBy Distribution Channel:★ Direct Sales★ Distributors★ Online RetailKey Region/Countries are Classified as Follows:)) North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico))) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe))) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC))) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA))) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA)Purchase This Premium Report And Get Up To 25% Off @Major market driver1: Increasing demand for renewable fuelsEthanol is a biofuel that is produced from renewable sources such as sugarcane and corn. With growing concerns over the adverse environmental impacts of fossil fuels, there is a rising push towards decarbonizing the transportation sector. Many nations have instituted mandatory blending requirements wherein ethanol must be blended with gasoline to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles. For instance, the United States mandates a minimum of 10% ethanol blending called E10. Likewise, Brazil's gasoline is blended with 27% hydrous ethanol. The growing usage of biofuels like ethanol to reduce dependence on crude oil is driving significant growth in the ethanol derivatives market.2: Rising preference for eco-friendly chemicals and materialsApart from the fuel sector, ethanol also finds myriad industrial applications as a chemical intermediate and feedstock to produce derivatives like ethyl acetate, butyl alcohol, and glycol ethers. With rising environmental awareness, companies are under increasing pressure to adopt greener production processes and switch to bio-based and sustainable raw materials. Ethanol being renewable and biodegradable in nature is preferred over petrochemicals in various applications across industries like paints & coatings, personal care, pharmaceuticals. The shifting focus towards greener chemicals derived from biomass resources is propelling the demand for ethanol derivatives.Major market restrain: Volatility in feedstock pricesCorn and sugarcane are the primary raw materials used for producing ethanol. However, fluctuations in crop yields due to changing weather conditions and rising input costs can disrupt feedstock supply and drive up prices. As ethanol production is heavily dependent on the prices of grain and sugarcane, price volatility of agricultural feedstock adds an element of uncertainty to the costs of ethanol and its derivatives manufacturing. It also exerts downward pressure on profit margins. This uncertainty over feedstock costs poses a notable challenge for ethanol derivatives market players to maintain stable production costs.Major market opportunity: Expanding end-use applicationsWhile fuel is a major end-use sector for ethanol presently, ongoing R&D efforts are exploring new-generation applications of ethanol derivatives across various industries. For instance, ethyl acetate is finding increasing usage as a solvent in paints, coatings, adhesives owing to its low toxicity and odor. Similarly, butanol is being evaluated as a possible successor to gasoline due to its higher energy density compared to ethanol. Rising innovations in bio-based chemicals have potential to open up new avenues and significantly broaden the addressable market for ethanol derivatives producers going ahead. This offers lucrative opportunities for industry participants to venture into developing specialized grades for novel application areas.Major market trend: Increasing recyclability through advanced processing technologiesAs environmental regulations governing waste management and circular economy become more stringent, ethanol producers are investing in advanced processing technologies to improve resource recovery in manufacturing. Technologies such as integrated ethanol fermentation and separation, thin stillage fractionation, concentrated stillage fractionation help maximize the recovery of valuable components from stillage residues. This enhances the recyclability of inputs and production of high-value co-products from stillage waste. The incorporation of novel recycling techniques enables more sustainable ethanol extraction processes and aligns well with the broad industry transition towards a low-carbon bioeconomy. The report answers a number of crucial questions, including:
➥ Which companies dominate the global Ethanol Derivatives market?
➥ What current trends will influence the market over the next few years?
➥ What are the market's opportunities, obstacles, and driving forces?
➥ What predictions for the future can help with strategic decision-making?
➥ What advantages does market research offer businesses?
➥ Which particular market segments should industry players focus on in order to take advantage of the most recent technical advancements?
➥ What is the anticipated growth rate for the Ethanol Derivatives market economy globally? 